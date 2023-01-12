Why Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -18.75% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $2.38, putting it -1152.63% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $25.31M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 631.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a -18.75% downside in the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -18.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.00%, and -43.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.32%. Short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw shorts transact 2.57 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flora Growth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are -70.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.49% against 1.80%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders hold 12.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.91% of the shares at 6.72% float percentage. In total, 5.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 1.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with 0.82 million shares, or about 1.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.5 million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 70451.0.