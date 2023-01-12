Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Up 47.37% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 59.82% – Here’s What To Do Now

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s traded shares stood at 4.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply an increase of 10.70% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VLTA share’s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -1038.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $100.43M, with an average of 3.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Volta Inc. (VLTA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VLTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

After registering a 10.70% upside in the last session, Volta Inc. (VLTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5777 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 10.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.46%, and 32.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.82%. Short interest in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) saw shorts transact 15.09 million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.13, implying an increase of 49.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLTA has been trading -250.88% off suggested target high and 56.14% from its likely low.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Volta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Volta Inc. (VLTA) shares are -63.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.85% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.40% this quarter before jumping 62.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $15.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.41 million.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Volta Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Volta Inc. insiders hold 31.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.80% of the shares at 40.50% float percentage. In total, 27.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 4.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.72 million shares, or about 3.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Volta Inc. (VLTA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.31 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 3.12 million.