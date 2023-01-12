Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Shares Fall :-85.55% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.24, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The TGI share’s 52-week high remains $27.85, putting it -171.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.84. The company has a valuation of $704.51M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 917.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TGI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.62 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and -12.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.66%. Short interest in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw shorts transact 4.99 million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.22, implying an increase of 27.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGI has been trading -85.55% off suggested target high and 12.11% from its likely low.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Triumph Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares are -21.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.44% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $297.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $305.25 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 92.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.30% annually.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Triumph Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Triumph Group Inc. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.64% of the shares at 98.31% float percentage. In total, 96.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.38 million shares (or 15.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.76 million shares, or about 13.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $116.46 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 5.42 million shares. This is just over 8.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 million, or 5.96% of the shares, all valued at about 33.26 million.