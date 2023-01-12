Stock Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Jumped By 58.47 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 41.96 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 24.90% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -1570.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $219.75M, with an average of 25.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FFIE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a 24.90% upside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4850 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 24.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 57.41%, and 58.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.04%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 43.61 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 95.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FFIE has been trading -2027.66% off suggested target high and -2027.66% from its likely low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 51.90% this quarter before jumping 31.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.25 million.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders hold 44.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.10% of the shares at 36.04% float percentage. In total, 20.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.55 million shares (or 1.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anatole Investment Management Ltd with 6.0 million shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 6.01 million.