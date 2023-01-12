STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) Added 11.01 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.36, to imply a decrease of -0.39% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The STM share’s 52-week high remains $51.18, putting it -26.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.35. The company has a valuation of $35.50B, with an average of 2.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the latest session, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.00 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.01%, and 5.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.92%. Short interest in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) saw shorts transact 4.82 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STMicroelectronics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) shares are 28.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.19% against -10.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.80% this quarter before jumping 11.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.92 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.56 billion and $3.55 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.90% before jumping 10.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 79.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

STM Dividends

STMicroelectronics N.V. has its next earnings report out between November 28 and November 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 0.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s Major holders

STMicroelectronics N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.83% of the shares at 6.83% float percentage. In total, 6.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.8 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $356.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 4.23 million shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $171.09 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 4.35 million shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 146.76 million.