Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Shares Fall By 0.88 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.83, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SGFY share’s 52-week high remains $29.88, putting it -3.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.70. The company has a valuation of $6.77B, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGFY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

After registering a 0.12% upside in the latest session, Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.89 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.88%, and 0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.49%. Short interest in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw shorts transact 13.79 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.88, implying an increase of 0.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $30.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGFY has been trading -5.79% off suggested target high and 16.75% from its likely low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Signify Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares are 82.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9,133.33% against -4.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before falling -38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $238.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $225.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $184.42 million and $181.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.10% before jumping 24.20% in the following quarter.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Signify Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Signify Health Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.53% of the shares at 80.86% float percentage. In total, 80.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 139.61 million shares (or 78.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.93 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.69 million shares, or about 3.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $78.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 59.28 million.