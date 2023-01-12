Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s traded shares stood at 169.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply a decrease of -37.32% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The PRTY share’s 52-week high remains $6.48, putting it -2214.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $64.03M, with an average of 28.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

After registering a -37.32% downside in the last session, Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6109 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -37.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.53%, and -43.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.57%. Short interest in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw shorts transact 13.26 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -62.50% this quarter before falling -4.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $680.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 98.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.58% annually.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Party City Holdco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Party City Holdco Inc. insiders hold 3.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.44% of the shares at 63.36% float percentage. In total, 61.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CAS Investment Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.56 million shares (or 17.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.21 million shares, or about 6.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.83 million shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.71 million.