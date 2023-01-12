Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Could Increase In Price By -72.41% Or More

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 4.50% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The PGY share’s 52-week high remains $34.50, putting it -2874.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $736.32M, with an average of 5.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PGY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

After registering a 4.50% upside in the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1650 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 4.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.85%, and 58.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.45%. Short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw shorts transact 1.37 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.67, implying an increase of 30.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGY has been trading -72.41% off suggested target high and -29.31% from its likely low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $179.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $181.5 million.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.84% of the shares at 43.84% float percentage. In total, 43.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.03 million shares (or 8.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ejf Capital Llc with 17.89 million shares, or about 3.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $74.79 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 95034.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.