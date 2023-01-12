Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.26, to imply an increase of 10.53% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The ONCT share’s 52-week high remains $2.22, putting it -76.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $72.32M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 270.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

After registering a 10.53% upside in the last session, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.15%, and 17.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.00%. Short interest in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.08, implying an increase of 84.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONCT has been trading -1090.48% off suggested target high and -177.78% from its likely low.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) shares are 11.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.38% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.30% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -66.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $310k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.3 million and $556k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -76.20% before dropping -40.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.79% of the shares at 23.89% float percentage. In total, 21.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.14 million shares (or 4.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 1.3 million shares, or about 2.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.69 million.