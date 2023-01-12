Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.66, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The JAMF share’s 52-week high remains $37.24, putting it -99.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.16. The company has a valuation of $2.26B, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 366.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside in the last session, Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.29 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.62%, and -13.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.39%. Short interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw shorts transact 3.62 million shares and set a 7.05 days time to cover.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jamf Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares are -26.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.67% against 14.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $121.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $93.74 million and $103.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.10% before jumping 25.30% in the following quarter.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jamf Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Jamf Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.52% of the shares at 99.15% float percentage. In total, 98.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 54.32 million shares (or 45.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 17.88 million shares, or about 14.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $443.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 3.06 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about 48.08 million.