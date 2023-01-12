Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares stood at 5.52 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 11.64% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GFAI share’s 52-week high remains $2.16, putting it -1100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $6.30M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

After registering a 11.64% upside in the latest session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2100 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 11.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.25%, and -5.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.39%. Short interest in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw shorts transact 1.33 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Guardforce AI Co. Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) shares are -47.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -230.00% against 7.00%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardforce AI Co. Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders hold 37.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 0.84% float percentage. In total, 0.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 70375.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31964.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtue Capital Management, LLC with 40000.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18168.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4796.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2178.0