Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s traded shares stood at 5.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply a decrease of -7.63% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The GSUN share’s 52-week high remains $95.00, putting it -4257.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $39.37M, with an average of 4.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

After registering a -7.63% downside in the last session, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -7.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 103.74%, and 63.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.18%. Short interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) estimates and forecasts

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Sun Education Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Golden Sun Education Group Limited insiders hold 39.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.17% of the shares at 0.28% float percentage. In total, 0.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10734.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1363.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22353.0.