Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The GENI share’s 52-week high remains $7.79, putting it -88.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $781.14M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 882.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.28 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.31%, and -7.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.97%. Short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw shorts transact 4.7 million shares and set a 8.04 days time to cover.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genius Sports Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are 77.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 91.09% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.70% this quarter before jumping 52.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $104.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $84.01 million and $85.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.20% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Sports Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders hold 46.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.18% of the shares at 65.99% float percentage. In total, 35.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.56 million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management LLC with 9.26 million shares, or about 4.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $38.32 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 4.81 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 10.67 million.