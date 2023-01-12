Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)’s 2.22-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.80, to imply a decrease of -0.35% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The NDAQ share’s 52-week high remains $69.22, putting it -10.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.77. The company has a valuation of $30.25B, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NDAQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) trade information

After registering a -0.35% downside in the latest session, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.34 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.22%, and -0.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.72%. Short interest in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw shorts transact 5.58 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.03, implying an increase of 6.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $84.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NDAQ has been trading -33.76% off suggested target high and 12.42% from its likely low.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nasdaq Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares are 22.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.35% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.60% this quarter before jumping 3.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $908.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $918.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $885 million and $892 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.70% before jumping 3.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 26.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.37% annually.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nasdaq Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

Nasdaq Inc. insiders hold 18.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.58% of the shares at 95.48% float percentage. In total, 77.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Investor AB. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 58.18 million shares (or 11.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.96 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.78 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.97 billion.

We also have MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund holds roughly 17.26 million shares. This is just over 3.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.18 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 517.42 million.