Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Stock Dropped -9.23% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply an increase of 4.12% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MVST share’s 52-week high remains $9.54, putting it -438.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $529.74M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

After registering a 4.12% upside in the last session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7850 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.19%, and -9.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.69%. Short interest in Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) saw shorts transact 11.89 million shares and set a 7.57 days time to cover.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Microvast Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares are -20.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.98% against 14.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $60.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.77 million and $36.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.40% before jumping 130.20% in the following quarter.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Microvast Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Microvast Holdings Inc. insiders hold 42.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.80% of the shares at 67.74% float percentage. In total, 38.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.69 million shares (or 4.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.45 million shares, or about 3.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20.27 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.66 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.94 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 6.98 million.