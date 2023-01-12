Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 44.39% YTD Gain?

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.40, to imply an increase of 4.05% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The MCG share’s 52-week high remains $11.40, putting it -111.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.08. The company has a valuation of $287.55M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 524.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

After registering a 4.05% upside in the last session, Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.61 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.92%, and 36.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.39%. Short interest in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) saw shorts transact 5.07 million shares and set a 11.07 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Membership Collective Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) shares are -11.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against -8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.70% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $267.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $269.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $165.4 million and $184.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.80% before jumping 46.00% in the following quarter.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Membership Collective Group Inc. insiders hold 29.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.00% of the shares at 102.72% float percentage. In total, 72.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.65 million shares (or 26.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pelham Capital Ltd. with 8.18 million shares, or about 14.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $53.02 million.

We also have BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 6.48 million.