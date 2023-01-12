Logitech International S.A. At $57.05: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.05, to imply a decrease of -16.29% or -$11.1 in intraday trading. The LOGI share’s 52-week high remains $86.26, putting it -51.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.81. The company has a valuation of $11.47B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 643.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) trade information

After registering a -16.29% downside in the latest session, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.17 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -16.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.05%, and 13.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.48%. Short interest in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw shorts transact 6.42 million shares and set a 13.13 days time to cover.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Logitech International S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) shares are 29.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.19% against 2.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.40% this quarter before falling -7.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 billion and $1.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.70% before dropping -9.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -31.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.27% annually.

LOGI Dividends

Logitech International S.A. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Logitech International S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.97, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s Major holders

Logitech International S.A. insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.92% of the shares at 50.27% float percentage. In total, 49.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse AG. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.57 million shares (or 3.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $370.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.31 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $299.74 million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 3.85 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $217.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 109.01 million.