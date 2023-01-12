Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Recovered 53.33% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -10.62% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s traded shares stood at 3.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 11.75% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The LABP share’s 52-week high remains $4.24, putting it -842.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $24.06M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 613.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LABP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

After registering a 11.75% upside in the last session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6200 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 11.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.73%, and 67.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.62%. Short interest in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw shorts transact 61130.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.05, implying an increase of 57.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.10 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LABP has been trading -344.44% off suggested target high and 77.78% from its likely low.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Landos Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares are -41.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.94% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -333.30% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Landos Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Landos Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 24.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.90% of the shares at 78.00% float percentage. In total, 58.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 36.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 4.28 million shares, or about 10.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.11 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.