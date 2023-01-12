KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Drops -192.25% From Highs, What Happens Next?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s traded shares stood at 1.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.45, to imply a decrease of -38.59% or -$4.05 in intraday trading. The KNOP share’s 52-week high remains $18.85, putting it -192.25% down since that peak but still an impressive -38.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.93. The company has a valuation of $339.99M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KNOP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) trade information

After registering a -38.59% downside in the latest session, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.69 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -38.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.78%, and 8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.03%. Short interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying an increase of 58.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNOP has been trading -148.06% off suggested target high and -132.56% from its likely low.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KNOT Offshore Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) shares are -39.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.62% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -75.40% this quarter before falling -73.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $69.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $72.13 million and $65.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.30% before jumping 6.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -28.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.10% annually.

KNOP Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners LP has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 19.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s Major holders

KNOT Offshore Partners LP insiders hold 27.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.14% of the shares at 22.33% float percentage. In total, 16.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.78 million shares (or 5.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.15 million shares, or about 3.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.49 million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 5.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 6.57 million.