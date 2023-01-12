Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC): How Can A Stock Be Up 21.15% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 3.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply a decrease of -2.32% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $15.08, putting it -225.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 3.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.28 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.33%, and 43.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.15%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 7.11 million shares and set a 3.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 78.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.14 and $32.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KC has been trading -610.99% off suggested target high and -183.19% from its likely low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 4.20% this quarter before jumping 41.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $310.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $347.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $379.83 million and $397.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.30% before dropping -12.60% in the following quarter.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.94% of the shares at 23.94% float percentage. In total, 23.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.07 million shares (or 4.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 5.2 million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.15 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 5.01 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 9.93 million.