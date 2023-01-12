iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) Has Fallen -365.41% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ISUN share’s 52-week high remains $7.40, putting it -365.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $22.02M, with an average of 74430.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 83.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for iSun Inc. (ISUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ISUN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the latest session, iSun Inc. (ISUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6700 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.07%, and 5.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.18%. Short interest in iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 60.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISUN has been trading -214.47% off suggested target high and -88.68% from its likely low.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iSun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iSun Inc. (ISUN) shares are -52.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -211.90% against -5.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 125.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $34.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.68 million and $27.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 411.30% before jumping 34.30% in the following quarter.

ISUN Dividends

iSun Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iSun Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

iSun Inc. insiders hold 18.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.10% of the shares at 12.41% float percentage. In total, 10.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Veracity Capital LLC with 0.28 million shares, or about 1.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iSun Inc. (ISUN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 97442.0, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.