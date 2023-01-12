Is CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Poised For Further Gains At A 33.01% Distance From The Low?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.30, to imply an increase of 10.81% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The COMM share’s 52-week high remains $13.73, putting it -65.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.56. The company has a valuation of $1.51B, with an average of 2.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

After registering a 10.81% upside in the latest session, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.54 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 10.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.27%, and -3.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.90%. Short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw shorts transact 9.81 million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CommScope Holding Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares are 20.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.27% against -2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.10% this quarter before jumping 69.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.31 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.22 billion and $2.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 20.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.70% annually.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc. insiders hold 2.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.59% of the shares at 94.95% float percentage. In total, 92.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 27.93 million shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $235.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FPR Partners, LLC with 20.8 million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $175.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.8 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.02 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 42.33 million.