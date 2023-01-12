HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Expected To Grow By 18.22% Or More

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.47, to imply an increase of 2.51% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The HSBC share’s 52-week high remains $38.61, putting it -8.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.77. The company has a valuation of $137.21B, with an average of 2.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HSBC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

After registering a 2.51% upside in the latest session, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.61 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.88%, and 13.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.04%. Short interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw shorts transact 10.13 million shares and set a 4.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.37, implying an increase of 18.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43.37 and $43.37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HSBC has been trading -22.27% off suggested target high and -22.27% from its likely low.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HSBC Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) shares are 10.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.03% against 7.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 222.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.00% annually.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HSBC Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.35, with the share yield ticking at 3.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

HSBC Holdings plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.36% of the shares at 1.36% float percentage. In total, 1.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.1 million shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $358.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 5.6 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $198.95 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 3.04 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.32 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 82.54 million.