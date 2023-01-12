How Much Is Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s traded shares stood at 2.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -2.46% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RKLY share’s 52-week high remains $5.14, putting it -2755.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $25.47M, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RKLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

After registering a -2.46% downside in the last session, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2156 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.79%, and -54.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.05%. Short interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) saw shorts transact 8.42 million shares and set a 12.79 days time to cover.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares are -91.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.66% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.70% this quarter before falling -91.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.2 million and $2.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.80% before jumping 108.10% in the following quarter.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited insiders hold 24.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.15% of the shares at 28.03% float percentage. In total, 21.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 4.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.8 million shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.92 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 2.7 million.