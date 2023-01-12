Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The HIMX share’s 52-week high remains $13.22, putting it -83.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.81. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HIMX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the latest session, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.51 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.68%, and 0.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.30%. Short interest in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw shorts transact 11.58 million shares and set a 7.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.65, implying an increase of 5.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.60 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIMX has been trading -38.5% off suggested target high and 8.59% from its likely low.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Himax Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.25, with the share yield ticking at 17.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders hold 30.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.04% of the shares at 27.26% float percentage. In total, 19.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.42 million shares (or 3.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 3.89 million shares, or about 2.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29.1 million.

We also have Upright Growth Fund and Bernstein Fund, Inc.-International Small Cap Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Upright Growth Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about 4.54 million.