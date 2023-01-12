Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2023, The Stock Is Up 13.18% Year-To-Date

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s traded shares stood at 21.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.27, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The GGB share’s 52-week high remains $6.39, putting it -1.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.89. The company has a valuation of $9.57B, with an average of 11.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the last session, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.28 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.47%, and 4.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.18%. Short interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw shorts transact 2.07 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gerdau S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares are 47.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.33% against -12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.50% this quarter before falling -40.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.7 billion and $4.41 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.30% before dropping -21.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 553.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.98% annually.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gerdau S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 11.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Gerdau S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.36% of the shares at 22.36% float percentage. In total, 22.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 88.19 million shares (or 7.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $378.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC with 21.91 million shares, or about 1.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $93.99 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 42.72 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $193.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.68 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 102.54 million.