Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Gains 8.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The EXK share’s 52-week high remains $5.78, putting it -65.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.47. The company has a valuation of $649.73M, with an average of 2.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the latest session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.69 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and 6.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.95%. Short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) saw shorts transact 5.61 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Endeavour Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are 7.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -125.00% against -21.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $42.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.56 million and $48.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.40% before dropping -8.80% in the following quarter.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.65% of the shares at 29.85% float percentage. In total, 29.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.56 million shares (or 10.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 5.06 million shares, or about 2.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.9 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 9.75 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.01 million, or 4.23% of the shares, all valued at about 24.2 million.