Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO): How Can A Stock Be Up 3.95% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.90, to imply an increase of 2.44% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The EGO share’s 52-week high remains $12.49, putting it -40.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.06. The company has a valuation of $1.57B, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EGO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

After registering a 2.44% upside in the latest session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.08 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.92%, and 6.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.95%. Short interest in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) saw shorts transact 4.94 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.17, implying an increase of 12.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $12.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGO has been trading -37.53% off suggested target high and 26.97% from its likely low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eldorado Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares are 52.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.97% against -0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.10% this quarter before jumping 260.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $258.1 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -92.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.90% annually.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Eldorado Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.92% of the shares at 76.05% float percentage. In total, 75.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.79 million shares (or 10.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Helikon Investments Ltd with 17.56 million shares, or about 9.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $112.18 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 9.48 million shares. This is just over 5.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.33 million, or 3.43% of the shares, all valued at about 38.16 million.