Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Gains 16.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares stood at 14.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.18, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The DAL share’s 52-week high remains $46.27, putting it -21.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.20. The company has a valuation of $23.94B, with an average of 9.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DAL a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.1.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the last session, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.70 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.02%, and 12.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.19%. Short interest in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw shorts transact 19.96 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.88, implying an increase of 23.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAL has been trading -112.15% off suggested target high and -2.15% from its likely low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Delta Air Lines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) shares are 28.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 174.51% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 400.00% this quarter before jumping 134.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $12.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.42 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.47 billion and $8.92 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.40% before jumping 28.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -39.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 102.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.31% annually.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Delta Air Lines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Delta Air Lines Inc. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.91% of the shares at 67.13% float percentage. In total, 66.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 69.44 million shares (or 10.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 37.47 million shares, or about 5.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.09 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.88 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $547.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.76 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 427.51 million.