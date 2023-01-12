Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Up 1.28% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.53, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The CCEP share’s 52-week high remains $59.86, putting it -5.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.80. The company has a valuation of $25.19B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CCEP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the latest session, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.31 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.66%, and 3.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.28%. Short interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) saw shorts transact 4.05 million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.60, implying an increase of 5.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46.50 and $71.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCEP has been trading -26.13% off suggested target high and 17.74% from its likely low.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) shares are 12.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.24% against 2.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 96.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.96% annually.

CCEP Dividends

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.70, with the share yield ticking at 3.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)’s Major holders

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC insiders hold 36.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.03% of the shares at 50.58% float percentage. In total, 32.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.07 million shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $674.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 13.08 million shares, or about 2.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $674.94 million.

We also have Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio holds roughly 2.94 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.01 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 85.56 million.