CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Added 19.14 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.13, to imply an increase of 2.76% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The CECO share’s 52-week high remains $13.87, putting it 1.84% up since that peak but still an impressive 71.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $470.67M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CECO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) trade information

After registering a 2.76% upside in the last session, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.38 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.14%, and 15.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 11.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CECO has been trading -20.31% off suggested target high and -6.16% from its likely low.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CECO Environmental Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) shares are 133.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 160.71% against 17.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -82.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

CECO Dividends

CECO Environmental Corp. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CECO Environmental Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.