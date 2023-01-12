Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Stock?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.00, to imply an increase of 1.19% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The NOV share’s 52-week high remains $24.25, putting it -5.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.98. The company has a valuation of $8.41B, with an average of 2.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

After registering a 1.19% upside in the latest session, NOV Inc. (NOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.23 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.75%, and 18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.81%. Short interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw shorts transact 13.36 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NOV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are 54.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 187.76% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 385.70% this quarter before jumping 230.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.37 billion and $1.47 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.30% before jumping 22.60% in the following quarter.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NOV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.97% of the shares at 100.63% float percentage. In total, 99.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 38.58 million shares (or 9.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $652.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management Llc with 36.85 million shares, or about 9.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $623.06 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NOV Inc. (NOV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 25.76 million shares. This is just over 6.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $479.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.57 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 195.7 million.