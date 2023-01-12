Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Stock?

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The LPTH share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -92.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $37.14M, with an average of 44900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.88K shares over the past 3 months.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the latest session, LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.01%, and 28.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.03%. Short interest in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw shorts transact 98220.0 shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 40.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTH has been trading -101.34% off suggested target high and -34.23% from its likely low.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LightPath Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares are 11.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.69% against -2.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.71 million.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LightPath Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies Inc. insiders hold 21.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.70% of the shares at 45.37% float percentage. In total, 35.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 7.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.23 million shares, or about 4.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.51 million.

We also have Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Royce Micro-Cap Fund holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 0.73 million.