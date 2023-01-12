Boom Or Bust: What Are Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:LTH) Future Prospects?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.64, to imply an increase of 8.47% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The LTH share’s 52-week high remains $17.80, putting it -6.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $3.14B, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 420.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

After registering a 8.47% upside in the last session, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.83 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.44%, and 24.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.13%. Short interest in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) saw shorts transact 4.89 million shares and set a 11.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.90, implying an increase of 1.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTH has been trading -98.32% off suggested target high and 27.88% from its likely low.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Life Time Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) shares are 30.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.20% against 3.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $499.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $479.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $385.04 million and $360.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.70% before jumping 33.10% in the following quarter.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.95% of the shares at 100.42% float percentage. In total, 85.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 58.74 million shares (or 30.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $756.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TPG GP A, LLC with 43.07 million shares, or about 22.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $554.74 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 32.46 million.