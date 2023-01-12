BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 61.05 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply an increase of 236.60% or $2.0 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $16.12, putting it -465.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $106.76M, with an average of 94470.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.52K shares over the past 3 months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a 236.60% upside in the latest session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.8500 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 236.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.70%, and -11.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.59%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 43.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBAI has been trading -75.44% off suggested target high and -75.44% from its likely low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares are -76.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 12.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $39.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.33 million.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders hold 96.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.77% of the shares at 112.42% float percentage. In total, 3.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p. with 0.62 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.29 million.