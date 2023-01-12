BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Is 30.78% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.78, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The BHP share’s 52-week high remains $71.04, putting it -4.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.92. The company has a valuation of $162.42B, with an average of 2.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BHP Group Limited (BHP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BHP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the latest session, BHP Group Limited (BHP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.30 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.22%, and 5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.46%. Short interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) saw shorts transact 5.34 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.00, implying a decrease of -11.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.20 and $80.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHP has been trading -18.81% off suggested target high and 33.31% from its likely low.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BHP Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares are 33.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.17% against 7.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 75.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.30% annually.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BHP Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 6.50, with the share yield ticking at 9.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

BHP Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.53% of the shares at 3.53% float percentage. In total, 3.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.61 million shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 14.58 million shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $987.86 million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio holds roughly 7.64 million shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $517.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 135.51 million.