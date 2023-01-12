Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLNG): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNG)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. The BLNG share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -5.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.69. The company has a valuation of $192.55M, with an average of 8230.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 9.95 this Wednesday, 01/11/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.25%, and -0.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.30%. Short interest in Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNG) saw shorts transact 614.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

BLNG Dividends

Belong Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Belong Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNG)’s Major holders

Belong Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 10.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.13% of the shares at 100.83% float percentage. In total, 90.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 8.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Balyasny Asset Management, LP with 1.32 million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.8 million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Belong Acquisition Corp. (BLNG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46905.0, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.46 million.