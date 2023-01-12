Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) Shares Fall :-21.21% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s traded shares stood at 91.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply an increase of 56.38% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AVYA share’s 52-week high remains $20.89, putting it -6230.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $25.53M, with an average of 8.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AVYA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

After registering a 56.38% upside in the last session, Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3988 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 56.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 72.21%, and -71.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.55%. Short interest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw shorts transact 18.15 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.40, implying an increase of 17.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.40 and $0.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVYA has been trading -21.21% off suggested target high and -21.21% from its likely low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -132.50% this quarter before falling -135.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $585.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $597.83 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 97.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.30% annually.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Avaya Holdings Corp. insiders hold 17.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.77% of the shares at 128.60% float percentage. In total, 105.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 8.37 million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18.75 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6.75 million shares. This is just over 6.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.97 million, or 4.49% of the shares, all valued at about 11.13 million.