ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Up 36.26% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 13.42% – Here’s What To Do Now

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.20, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The MT share’s 52-week high remains $37.87, putting it -25.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.25. The company has a valuation of $25.49B, with an average of 2.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the latest session, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.20 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.22%, and 10.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.42%. Short interest in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) saw shorts transact 3.47 million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.45, implying an increase of 9.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.51 and $49.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MT has been trading -63.51% off suggested target high and 25.46% from its likely low.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ArcelorMittal S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) shares are 34.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.91% against -12.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.26 billion.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal S.A. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.38, with the share yield ticking at 1.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

ArcelorMittal S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.43% of the shares at 6.43% float percentage. In total, 6.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.77 million shares (or 1.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $385.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.71 million shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $202.74 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 6.5 million shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 84.72 million.