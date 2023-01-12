Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) Recovered 70.95% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 207.92% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s traded shares stood at 6.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.10, to imply an increase of 12.30% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The APGN share’s 52-week high remains $31.35, putting it -1392.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $42.86M, with an average of 9.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

After registering a 12.30% upside in the last session, Apexigen Inc. (APGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.8800 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 12.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 211.53%, and 96.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 207.92%. Short interest in Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) saw shorts transact 42060.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 77.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APGN has been trading -423.81% off suggested target high and -280.95% from its likely low.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) estimates and forecasts

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apexigen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)'s Major holders

Apexigen Inc. insiders hold 8.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.52% of the shares at 33.19% float percentage. In total, 30.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Meteora Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 1.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Karpus Management, Inc. with 0.37 million shares, or about 1.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.72 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1762.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17901.0