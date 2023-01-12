Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM): Can A Stock Be 4.90% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.92, to imply an increase of 0.70% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The AEM share’s 52-week high remains $67.14, putting it -22.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.69. The company has a valuation of $24.55B, with an average of 2.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

After registering a 0.70% upside in the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.11 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.69%, and 7.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.90%. Short interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) saw shorts transact 11.5 million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares are 21.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.79% against -0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.50% this quarter before falling -17.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.93 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.84 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.22 billion and $1.71 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.80% before jumping 7.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 5.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.17% annually.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.38% of the shares at 67.45% float percentage. In total, 67.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.1 million shares (or 4.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $919.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GQG Partners LLC with 17.47 million shares, or about 3.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $799.27 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 16.5 million shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $696.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.99 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 257.33 million.