After The Stock Rose 11.88% Over The Week, Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Still A Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.12, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The BLMN share’s 52-week high remains $25.51, putting it -5.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.89. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLMN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the latest session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.22 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.88%, and 8.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.55%. Short interest in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw shorts transact 10.35 million shares and set a 7.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.88, implying an increase of 10.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLMN has been trading -45.11% off suggested target high and 4.64% from its likely low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares are 38.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.89% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.40% this quarter before jumping 5.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 billion and $1.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.00% before jumping 6.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 208.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.32% annually.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 2.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. insiders hold 4.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.97% of the shares at 107.73% float percentage. In total, 102.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 16.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $251.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.55 million shares, or about 10.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $158.73 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.53 million shares. This is just over 7.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.63 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 43.69 million.