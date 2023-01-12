After The Stock Fell -0.77% Over The Week, Is NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Still A Buy?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply an increase of 35.08% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The NXTP share’s 52-week high remains $17.60, putting it -582.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $19.27M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 143.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NXTP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

After registering a 35.08% upside in the last session, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.0000 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 35.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.77%, and -3.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.66%. Short interest in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) saw shorts transact 0.91 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 87.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXTP has been trading -675.19% off suggested target high and -675.19% from its likely low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextPlay Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) shares are -63.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.56% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.00% this quarter before jumping 96.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.25 million.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextPlay Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

NextPlay Technologies Inc. insiders hold 24.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.30% of the shares at 7.04% float percentage. In total, 5.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.41 million shares (or 2.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.75 million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.78 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.