After Sinking 6.87% During Past Week, Is Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Still A Buy?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares stood at 10.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.92, to imply an increase of 3.44% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The MPW share’s 52-week high remains $24.13, putting it -86.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.90. The company has a valuation of $7.51B, with an average of 10.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MPW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

After registering a 3.44% upside in the last session, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.00 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.87%, and 9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.98%. Short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw shorts transact 93.79 million shares and set a 8.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.25, implying an increase of 15.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPW has been trading -47.06% off suggested target high and 22.6% from its likely low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medical Properties Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares are -17.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.43% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.70% this quarter before falling -70.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $391.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $409.33 million and $409.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.30% before dropping -2.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 36.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.50% annually.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medical Properties Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.16, with the share yield ticking at 8.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Medical Properties Trust Inc. insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.74% of the shares at 84.64% float percentage. In total, 83.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 86.9 million shares (or 14.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.33 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 73.8 million shares, or about 12.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 27.37 million shares. This is just over 4.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $471.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.68 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 269.95 million.