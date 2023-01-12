After Sinking 11.53% During Past Week, Is Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Still A Buy?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s traded shares stood at 9.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.77, to imply an increase of 2.95% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The CLVT share’s 52-week high remains $21.09, putting it -115.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $6.40B, with an average of 7.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Clarivate Plc (CLVT), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLVT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

After registering a 2.95% upside in the last session, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.81 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.53%, and 8.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.15%. Short interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw shorts transact 31.22 million shares and set a 3.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.95, implying an increase of 18.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLVT has been trading -43.3% off suggested target high and -2.35% from its likely low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clarivate Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares are -27.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 7.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $644.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $715.57 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 32.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.50% annually.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clarivate Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Clarivate Plc insiders hold 7.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.66% of the shares at 107.39% float percentage. In total, 99.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 116.67 million shares (or 17.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Generation Investment Management LLP with 46.3 million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $641.7 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 11.48 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $159.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.34 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 108.95 million.