After A Decline Of -4650.0% From The High, Can Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Recover Quickly?

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares stood at 12.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply a decrease of -4.40% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SWVL share’s 52-week high remains $11.40, putting it -4650.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $14.98M, with an average of 35.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SWVL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

After registering a -4.40% downside in the last session, Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4657 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -4.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.45%, and -14.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.45%. Short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 96.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWVL has been trading -3233.33% off suggested target high and -1983.33% from its likely low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 153.30% compared to the previous financial year.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Swvl Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Swvl Holdings Corp. insiders hold 54.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.08% of the shares at 4.55% float percentage. In total, 2.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.56 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40549.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.