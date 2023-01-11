Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 11.31 million Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.64M. ZOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.0% off its 52-week high of $0.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.01 million.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2950 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.37%, with the 5-day performance at 55.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 33.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.23 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $1.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 58.60%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 9.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.04%. There are 9.89% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 40.80% of the shares, roughly 44.08 million ZOM shares worth $9.7 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 11.35 million shares worth $2.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 29.07 million shares estimated at $6.4 million under it, the former controlled 26.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 12.22% of the shares, roughly 13.21 million shares worth around $2.91 million.