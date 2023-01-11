ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM): Don’t Ditch ZIM Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $17.17 changed hands at -$0.36 or -2.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09B. ZIMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -431.33% off its 52-week high of $91.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.23, which suggests the last value was 5.47% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.14 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 subtracted -2.05% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is -5.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -60.52% over the past 6 months, a -2.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will fall -21.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.18 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.3 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 766.20%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13. The 171.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 30.05. It is important to note, however, that the 171.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.43% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 44.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.32%. There are 44.15% institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.96% of the shares, roughly 4.75 million ZIM shares worth $224.24 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 3.77 million shares worth $177.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $10.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-High Dividend Yield Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $17.03 million.