Will Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.05 or 20.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.55M. HSDT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1637.5% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.37K.

Analysts gave the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HSDT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3400 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 20.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.57%, with the 5-day performance at 1.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 21.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HSDT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1462.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -212.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.18% over the past 6 months, a 76.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. will rise 90.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $280k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $460k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $258k and $190k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 142.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 37.40%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.01% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares while 5.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 5.15% institutions holding the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million HSDT shares worth $98678.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 0.26 million shares worth $82743.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 10204.0 shares estimated at $3306.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2717.0 shares worth around $880.0.