When Will Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 2.03 million Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.04 or 9.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.26M. APRE’s current price is a discount, trading about -490.0% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.77K.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Instantly APRE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5320 on Tuesday, 01/10/23 added 9.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.58%, with the 5-day performance at 21.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) is -4.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.3 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.88% over the past 6 months, a -109.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. will rise 63.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 31.10%.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.91% of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares while 7.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.91%. There are 7.74% institutions holding the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million APRE shares worth $0.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $92768.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $51662.0.